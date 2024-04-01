Reclaim Threads clothing brand in St. Pete helps you reduce waste and reclaim style

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Wildly inventive designers Emma Charles and Marissa Baker merged their passions for fashion and the environment into a hot clothing brand.

Their motto? "Reducing waste and reclaiming style."

Reclaim Threads in St. Pete upcycles vintage clothing — brilliantly mixing and matching and leaving nothing for the landfill — in an effort to encourage people to buy less fast-fashion items and more apparel that endures.

"The fast-fashion industry has become one of the top three global polluters," says Emma.

So, instead of buying something cheap and cute but poorly made, invest in quality clothes made from durable material.

Emma and Marissa waste nothing, finding vintage pieces at thrift stores—from clothes to upholstery to curtains, you name it—and reinventing them as "floof coats" (think Penny Lane in "Almost Famous"), bustiers, and more.

Reclaim Threads is a popular stop at music festivals like Bonnaroo but has also grown a huge online fanbase. Their website is a fantastical world of sartorial creativity.

