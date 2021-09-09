Realtors raise money to help feed Tampa Bay area hospital workers

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A local group of realtors are once again giving back to our healthcare heroes.

Realtors with the Thorn Collection raised $10,000 last year, donating 999 meals to the Morton Plant Foundation in Pinellas County.

They also used local restaurants to help feed those in our hospitals.

Because of the rise in hospitalizations recently, they're reaching back out and so far, have donated 250 meals to the Foundation.

"The hospital is a big part of our life, in our community," says Martha Thorn of the Thorn Collection with Coldwell Banker Realty. "So we want to make sure that those healthcare workers are taken care of."

They have used restaurants like Lonnie's of St. Pete, Wildflower Cafe, Greek Isles restaurant and many more. And every time, the delivery was just as special.

"The deliveries themselves are so well received. I know that my grandson was on the last delivery. And it was overwhelming to him how much the people appreciated it. We were bombarded with emails of with gratitude from all the different caretakers and healthcare workers. And it just meant an awful lot. And I think both of my team members and the other team members that participated, were really touched by how well it was received," says Thorn.

