Reach St. Pete helps feed hundreds of people for free thanks to mobile food pantry

ST. PETE, Fla. — Food insecurity in America is no secret and those in the state of Florida are not immune to it.

According to Feeding America, one in every nine people in Florida faces hunger.

Alexia Morrison wants to be a part of changing those numbers.

Morrison is the Executive Director of Reach St. Pete, a non-profit that helps people who are experiencing homelessness, at-risk, and low-income situations.

What started as a passion project for Morrison has now turned into a mobile pantry on wheels.

Thanks to several partnerships, a former Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority bus was transformed into a grocery store that makes its way to food deserts around Pinellas County.

"I know we had one client who, she was a mom, and she said she had a lot of anxiety going to the grocery store because when she went in, she didn’t know if she was going to have enough money to pay for it. So, now when she steps foot on the bus, she said, I don’t have anxiety," Morrison said.

Morrison said it's thanks to numerous people and organizations behind the scenes who have made the mobile food pantry possible and successful.

The bus is made to have a Publix feel. It doesn't hurt that the grocery store giant is a major donor of not only food but other resources.

"When you come in, I wanted to make sure that no matter what, anyone if they face any financial difficulty, they could step on the bus and not feel like they have to forego that grocery store experience," Morrison said.

The bus makes stops every second and fourth Thursday of the month with four different routes.

It's thanks to volunteers and employees like Stuart Flores who help keep the bus running and stocked.

“I know a lot of the times, you know, we feel that we’re above and we’re not because I am in the same situation. You know, I’m poor and I know and understand when someone needs help. So, when I see that, I am like no don’t worry about it. Here it is and always with a smile because a lot of times that vulnerability, you know they feel that at times," Flores said. "Even when they see the bus, they’re happy and you know they have their big ‘ol Kool-aid smile. I’m always like, Yes! We’re doing something.”

Morrison said anyone is welcome to hop on the bus and grab what they need with no questions asked.

Guests have the option to fill out a survey at the end to better help employees cater to their needs in the future.

For more information about Reach St. Pete and the mobile food pantry, visit here.