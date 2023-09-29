Rays post-season pop-up parties happening across Tampa Bay area

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — As the Rays look ahead to the postseason, fans across the Tampa Bay area are gearing up to cheer them on.

This weekend, there are several pop-up parties and celebrations to prepare for the playoff game on Tuesday.

There is a full schedule of events for fans below:

Post-Season Pop-Up Party



Saturday, September 30

Bob Gardner Community Park in Lakewood Ranch 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Walter Fuller Park, St Petersburg 6:30 - 8 p.m. Hyde Park Village, Tampa 3 - 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 1

Oscar Cooler Sports Complex, Lutz 12 - 1:30 p.m. Dunedin Community Center, Dunedin 3:30 - 5 p.m.



On Monday, October 2, you can get a free Rays tattoo if you are older than 18. The first 50 fans at each location can pick one of five Rays tattoo designs for free. It is from 2-8 p.m. at the following locations.

218 5th Avenue N, St, Petersburg

9722 N 56th St, Temple Terrace, FL

You can pick up a Tampa Bay yard sign starting September 30 at one of the following locations:



The Avenue 330 1st Avenue S, St Petersburg

Chicken Salad Chick 1221 4th St N, St. Petersburg

Clearwater Marine Aquarium 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater

Coppertail Brewing Co. 2601 E 2nd Ave, Tampa

Crown Honda 7671 US Hwy 19N Pinellas Park

Kane's Furniture 1022 Central Ave St. Pete

On Friday, September 29, Team Smile will be providing free dental care to children at Tropicana Field. This is in partnership with United Concordia Dental and the Rays baseball foundation. The patients receiving care have been set up in advance.