Rays "fully engaged" in talks to stay in St. Petersburg, but not ruling out move to Tampa

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays leadership said they are not done with discussions about relocating to Tampa but are now fully engaged in talks for a new stadium and development in downtown St. Petersburg.

The Rays held a press conference Monday afternoon at Tropicana Field and said this is just the starting line of a long race to get a new stadium and development built.

Earlier in the day, St. Petersburg mayor Ken Welch announced his selection of the Rays and Hines to redevelop the property around Tropicana Field, once known as the Gas Plant District.

We’ve seen ideas and proposals come and go, but this one keeps the Rays in St. Pete and incorporates a lot more than just baseball.

The Rays showed plans for not only a new stadium but affordable housing, office space, an African American history museum, and parks.

They said St. Pete’s black community that was displaced when Tropicana Field was built will be a part of the process.

The new stadium will have just the playing field covered by a roof and seat about 30,000 people.

The Rays said despite all the attendance issues that have plagued the franchise, they are encouraged by the growth in this area.

“We certainly believe that a world-class venue in the middle of a development like this with partners and place-making experts at our back gives us the best possible chance to increase that attendance. Of course, that’s a really important part of it. But I also know that this team has been very successful as a corporate entity, as a winning baseball club all the way through. And that’s going to continue to be our priority,” said Rays president Brian Auld.

There are many hurdles to clear for this project to become a reality. Number one is reaching a deal with the city and a financing plan.

The Rays would not say any specifics about how this will all be paid for, only that private discussions will be held.