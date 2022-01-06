Quirky Gulfport shop Beach House 5317 showcases 25 Tampa Bay area artists

Jamie Edwards is all about positivity, community and supporting her fellow artists — especially during these challenging times.

"All the artists I knew were struggling with no place to show [their work]," Edwards says.

So right in the middle of the pandemic, Jamie was "the crazy person" who opened a new shop celebrating those very artists, 25 of them to be exact, herself included.

Beach House 5317, located at 5317 Gulfport Blvd., is a bright, beautiful store for local artisans and local art lovers. There's also gorgeous vintage furniture. Originality and affordability are key for Jamie, as is a pervasive sense of uplift.

"These are artists you're not going to find in other stores," Edwards says. "Most of them are exclusive to here."

Such talented local artists as Curt McCue, Erin East and Jennifer Simon are showcased at the store.

For a full list of the artists, click here.

To learn more about Beach House 5317, follow the store on Facebook and on Instagram.