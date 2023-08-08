Watch Now
PSTA offers free rides for county students and teachers

Posted at 11:53 AM, Aug 08, 2023
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — For the second year, all students and teachers in Pinellas County can ride buses for free every day.

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) said students and teachers only need to show their school ID to the bus operator.

“PSTA has several public transit routes, and bus stops convenient to schools throughout the county,” said Brad Miller, Chief Executive Officer of PSTA. “All Pinellas County students and staff will be able to ride for free, any time, on all routes so they can access jobs, after-school activities, or even the beach.”

Students in Pinellas County go back to school on Thursday, Aug. 10.

