PSTA hosting career fair to connect job-seekers with employers near bus routes

The career fair runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday at PSTA's headquarters in St. Pete.
Posted at 7:14 AM, Aug 09, 2022
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hop on a bus and ride it to work. As the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) continues to grow, AJ Ortiz said that it’s becoming more and more convenient.

“I ride the bus as often as I can. I do believe that our services are constantly improving,” said Ortiz, PSTA’s Safety, Security and Training Supervisor.

Now, PSTA wants to give others that option by connecting them with careers during a Wednesday career fair.

“We know here at PSTA about 50% of our commuters use our services to get to and from work, and so we wanted to create a one-stop shop, a place where people can connect the dots,” Ortiz said.

More than 20 employers — many located along major PSTA routes — will be at the career fair, including:

  • Career Source Pinellas
  • Pinellas County HR
  • Pinellas County Public Works
  • AGORA Edge
  • MedExpress Urgent Care
  • Peopleready
  • Simply Hair Inc
  • H&R Block
  • iGas USA Inc
  • City of Largo
  • 5/3rd Bank
  • City of Clearwater HR Department
  • Slyce Pizza Bar
  • Jolley Trolley
  • City of St Petersburg
  • Crabby Bills
  • Bay Pines VA
  • Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa
  • Sheraton Sand Key Resort
  • Tampa International Airport
  • Publix
  • PSTA

To Ortiz, it’s a win-win-win since it’s good for PSTA, good for local business, and good for the community.

“We’re all in this together, so we — like I said — we wanted to do something that was impactful not only to PSTA but to our surrounding neighbors,” he said.

It’s set for Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the PSTA Campus at 3201 Scherer Drive in St. Petersburg.

