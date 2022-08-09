PSTA hosting career fair to connect job-seekers with employers near bus routes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hop on a bus and ride it to work. As the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) continues to grow, AJ Ortiz said that it’s becoming more and more convenient.

“I ride the bus as often as I can. I do believe that our services are constantly improving,” said Ortiz, PSTA’s Safety, Security and Training Supervisor.

Now, PSTA wants to give others that option by connecting them with careers during a Wednesday career fair.

“We know here at PSTA about 50% of our commuters use our services to get to and from work, and so we wanted to create a one-stop shop, a place where people can connect the dots,” Ortiz said.

More than 20 employers — many located along major PSTA routes — will be at the career fair, including:

Career Source Pinellas

Pinellas County HR

Pinellas County Public Works

AGORA Edge

MedExpress Urgent Care

Peopleready

Simply Hair Inc

H&R Block

iGas USA Inc

City of Largo

5/3rd Bank

City of Clearwater HR Department

Slyce Pizza Bar

Jolley Trolley

City of St Petersburg

Crabby Bills

Bay Pines VA

Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa

Sheraton Sand Key Resort

Tampa International Airport

Publix

PSTA

To Ortiz, it’s a win-win-win since it’s good for PSTA, good for local business, and good for the community.

“We’re all in this together, so we — like I said — we wanted to do something that was impactful not only to PSTA but to our surrounding neighbors,” he said.

It’s set for Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the PSTA Campus at 3201 Scherer Drive in St. Petersburg.