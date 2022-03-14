PSTA cuts fares in half as gas prices soar

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) announced on Monday its cutting fares in half as gas prices soar across the country.

PSTA said the change would start Monday, March 21, and last through Tuesday, May 31.

Currently, the regular cash fare is $2.25 and the reduced cash fare is $1.10.

Starting next week, PSTA said fares would drop to:



Regular Fares: Single Rides $1.10, Daily cap $2.50, monthly cap $35

Reduced Fares: $0.55, Daily cap $1.25, monthly cap $17.50

PSTA said it will also further discount fare paid through the Flamingo Fares card or app. According to a press release, the $3 card fee will be waived if the user loads more than $20 onto their new card. New app accounts are free.

“Public transportation is the obvious and number one alternative to being held hostage by high gas prices,” said Brad Miller, Chief Executive Officer of PSTA. “Providing current riders additional savings and inviting new riders the option to dump the pump offers local families a significant way to improve their bottom line.”

PSTA claims riders can save nearly $300 using the Flamingo Fares monthly pass.

“As gas prices continue to soar, the need for Pinellas County residents to get to work, the grocery store or an appointment has not changed; so PSTA will take them there for 90% less than the price at the pump when they use Flamingo Fares,” added Miller. “As the costs of driving alone and damage to our environment go up, we thought this was a good time to have the cost of a more sustainable transportation option go down.”