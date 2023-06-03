Pride 2023: Everything you need to know

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Pete Pride, Florida's largest LGBTQ+ Pride celebration, began on Friday. Even as questions remain about how new laws may affect local Pride events, organizers are eager to share what they have planned for this year.

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month is currently held each June to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan.

The Stonewall Uprising was a watershed moment in the United States Gay Liberation Movement.

The last Sunday in June in the United States was previously observed as "Gay Pride Day."

The "day" soon developed to cover a month-long series of events in major cities around the country.

Pride parades, picnics, parties, conferences, seminars, and concerts are now part of the celebrations, and LGBTQ Pride Month events draw millions of people from all over the world.

ABC Action News is bringing you everything you need to know about the festivities:

June 2: St. Pete Pride Kick-Off Party presented by Metro Inclusive Health

June 3: Gulfport Pride. Gulfport Pride honors and promotes LGBTQ and LGBTQ-friendly individuals and businesses. The event is a fundraiser for the Gulfport Public Library's LGBTQ Resource Center.

June 10: LGBTQ+ Youth Pride & Family Day. Family-focused activities, vendors, and main stage performances.

June 10: Pride Night with the Tampa Bay Rays.

June 10: Glass and Glamour: Chihuly Celebration with Ms. Bak Lava. Enjoy the glass collection at the Morean Arts Center with adult-only drag performances, music, cocktails, and appetizers.

June 10: Big Gay Beach Party. The Big Gay Beach Party began in 2018 as a grassroots event where Sarasota's LGBTQ + Ally community gathered for a day at the beach on North Lido.

June 17: Shades of Pride Festival. Shades of Pride Festival will celebrate the history of Juneteenth while showcasing the art and culture of our Black and Brown LGBTQ+ communities.

June 23: Friday Night Concert presented by Aids Health Foundation

June 24: St Pete Pride Parade, TransMarch, and Festival presented by Visit St. Pete Clearwater.

June 25: ‘Pride In Grand Central’ Street Fair presented by CAN Community Health. This Sunday street fair will feature block after block of entertainment, vendors, food, community partners, and interactive carnival games.

June 30: Queer-E-Okee. The Palladium Theater will host the newest addition to the St. Pete Pride event lineup. Carson Kressley, the show's celebrity host, will introduce a lineup of local queer musicians who will perform some of the LGBTQIA+ community's most-loved songs while the audience sings along.