Precautionary boil water notice issued for parts of Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice in the areas of Redington Shores and portions of Seminole and Indian Shores.

Until required bacteriological testing is completed, boiling tap water is recommended for at least three minutes before consuming it to kill any potential impurities. Or you can drink or use bottled water.

The affected areas include Redington Shores, the southernmost parts of Indian Shores. In Seminole, the area extends from 94th Avenue North to Park Boulevard, and from 125th Street North to Oakhurst Road.

Pinellas County Utilities

A water main break was the cause of the service interruption, Pinellas County Utilities said.

The water main break was isolated and the pressure is back to normal.

Pinellas County Utilities has started sampling activities and expects the precautionary boil water notice to be lifted in about 48 hours.

For more information, call 727-464-4000.