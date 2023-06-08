Power paraglide controversy soars to new heights in Redington Shores

REDINGTON SHORES, Fla. — It’s a bird. It’s a plane…it’s a power paraglide? They’ve likely caught your attention at the beach: A person wearing a motor on their back gliding through the air using a parasail…but soon, they could be banned from one Pinellas County beach.

Town commissioners in Redington Shores said they’ve recently received complaints from residents about the powered paraglides, also known as paramotors. Some find them noisy, and others worry the power paraglides could be scaring off black skimmers, a protected nesting shorebird.

Yet, the paramotor pilots argue they have a right to enjoy the beach, too, and they do everything they can to be respectful to beachgoers and those who live on the beach. The power paraglide pilots hope the town of Redington Shores will consider alternatives like regulating where they can take off, how far they must be from the shore, and the elevation the vehicles should be flown at.

Right now, leaders in Redington Shores are putting together a new ordinance that could ban power paragliding at the beach year-round.

Paragliders wear a backpack motor that allows them to take off right from the ground and sail along the coast.

Town commissioner Jennie Blackburn said she brought the proposed changes to the town council after receiving complaints from residents about the noise the paraglide motors make (especially at sunset when they’re most often flown) and concerns about black skimmers, which are easily startled and nest on the sandy shore in a colony of more than 200 birds.

Yet, paragliders like Tim Vandivier said they hope the town can instead reach a compromise, adding that there are very few paramotor pilots in Pinellas County who operate the devices.

Some beach communities have previously banned motorized paragliding. Treasure Island banned it a few years ago. In Clearwater and unincorporated Pinellas County, paragliders need to obtain a special permit to take off.