Power Gals making a difference across Tampa Bay

DUNEDIN, Fla. — When you see the Power Gals jeep roll through town, you may think it has to do with lifting weights, but in reality, they are lifting up hope for women business owners across Tampa Bay.

“Where women can come together and share ideas and learn from each other,” said founder Karla Arita. “It all goes back to the basic principles of building relationships, and people want to do business with people they know, like, and trust.”

Arita started the organization back in 2018 with just a few female business owners having lunch together. Fast forward to today, the Power Gals consist of more than 400 members across 30 branches, representing 90 industries.

“We even have meetings in Spanish to help the Hispanic business owners,” said Arita. “Whatever you need, I’m sure we have a Power Gal to help you.”

Marie Amisial makes her own marinade seasoning but couldn’t figure out how to market it until she got the power. Now, Kreyolli marinade is being sold in stores.

“I was so happy, and I’m so grateful to have Karla, the founder of Power Gals, in my community,” said Amisial.

Then there’s Nancy Horbert, who runs the non-profit organization Highland Canine Connect of Florida, which provides therapy dogs to those in need. Half of her volunteers are Power Gals.

“We networked with so many organizations, and so many of them were like, ‘what’s in it for me,’ and if there wasn’t something in it for them, they moved on, and Power Gals truly is, ‘what can I do to help you,’” said Horbert.

No one has been more thankful for this group of women than Charan Favazza, owner of Rusty’s Fury Companions, who recently found herself in the hospital, fighting for her life.

“I’m getting phone calls from everybody, I’m getting cards from everybody, people are offering to help with my kids, and it was just a huge warm blanket that just kind of engulfed, and I didn’t have to worry about my family or my business,” said Favazza.

“When people come through our door, we hug them, we welcome them, and we want them to leave us with a good feeling so that they go out in the world and do good too,” said Shannon Campbell, owner of Touchstone Crystal.

It’s fitting that the Power Gals sound like a group of superheroes because, in a way, they are. Every meeting is dedicated to supporting a new charity.

“We are a sisterhood, and we try to support each other and the families in need,” said Arita.

