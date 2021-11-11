Postcard Inn gearing up for holiday events

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Its history began as a surf lodge but today you'll know it as the Postcard Inn on St. Pete Beach.

The hotel has made a few changes over the past year, including new staff and a renewed focus on guest experiences.

But for locals, you don't have to stay here to take part in all of the fun, either.

Sean Vandenbroeck, Area General Manager for Postcard Inn said, "The best part about PCI is that we do have our own parking lot so anyone can park and walk down our north entrance the beach is open to the public. You can rent a cabana, a day bed, a pool bit, pool and beach bed, or just come hang out on the volleyball courts and enjoy a nice cocktail from the bar."

The Postcard Inn will also be hosting some unique events over the next few months.

Thanksgiving weekend they'll host The Voice's Kenzie Wheeler and then in December, you'll find an ice skating rink right here on the beach.

