Possible lightning strike sparks fire in attic, forces Clearwater Fire & Rescue to cut holes into house's roof

Posted at 4:50 PM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 16:50:10-04

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews responded to a call on Thursday regarding a fire in the attic of a house.

The house, located on the 600 block of Glenwood Avenue, is thought to have been struck by lightning after thunderstorms moved through the neighborhood around 3 p.m.

Firefighters were forced to cut holes in the roof and pull out parts of the ceiling in order to put the fire out.

No one was injured, according to Clearwater Fire & Rescue.

