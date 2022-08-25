Possible lightning strike sparks fire in attic, forces Clearwater Fire & Rescue to cut holes into house's roof

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews responded to a call on Thursday regarding a fire in the attic of a house.

The house, located on the 600 block of Glenwood Avenue, is thought to have been struck by lightning after thunderstorms moved through the neighborhood around 3 p.m.

Firefighters were forced to cut holes in the roof and pull out parts of the ceiling in order to put the fire out.

Firefighters are having to cut through the roof to get to the fire in the attic at 616 N. Glenwood Ave. It’s believed the fire started with a lightning strike. pic.twitter.com/59SLKBO4XW — Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department (@clearwaterfire) August 25, 2022

No one was injured, according to Clearwater Fire & Rescue.