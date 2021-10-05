Police searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run Sunday night.

Police said around 9:30 p.m., the hit-and-run happened at the intersection of 1st Ave. N. and 16th St. N.

A pedestrian was attempting to cross 1st Ave. N. in the crosswalk and was hit. The driver of the vehicle did not stop.

The pedestrian was killed on the scene, police said.

Police are looking for a small black sports car with damage to the left front and left side.

Anyone with information or has seen the car with that type of damage is asked to call SPPD's non-emergency line at 727-893-7780 or text the letters SPPD and your tip to TIP411.