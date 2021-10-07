Police searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park police are looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday night.

Police said around 8 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of US Highway 19 and Mainlands Blvd. for a crash with a vehicle and pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

The vehicle that fled the area was described as a white compact sedan or hatchback. The suspect vehicle is believed to have sustained heavy front-end damage from the crash, police said.

Investigators are on the scene and this investigation will continue throughout the night.

Due to the crash, southbound US Highway 19 at Mainlands Blvd. is closed so officials can conduct their investigation. It is expected to be closed for several hours, police said.

Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes.