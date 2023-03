PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Largo Police Department (LPD) is investigating a missing person, Steven Cozzi, due to 'suspicious circumstances.'

According to LPD, Cozzi is a lawyer with Blanchard Law, P.A., a firm on Belcher Road in Largo, who was last seen on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

This is an ongoing investigation; no additional information is available at this time.

If you have information regarding this case, you can reach the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730.