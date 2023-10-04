Police make arrest in shooting that left 1 dead in St. Pete

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police made an arrest in a shooting that left one man dead Wednesday.

Police said Douglas Lee Dawson, 34, turned himself into the Pinellas County Jail shortly before midnight on Oct. 4. Officials said Dawson was wanted on several previous outstanding warrants.

On Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of 13th Avenue South around noon after reports of shots in the area.

When police arrived, the victim, Terrance Hill, 36, was found with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said the two men knew each other and were arguing before the shooting.

Police charged Dawson with murder in the second degree.