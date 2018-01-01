Police investigating suspicious death in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police department is currently investigating a suspicious death.

According to SPPD, officers received a call for help on Monday morning. When they responded to the residence at the 4200 block of Elkcam Boulevard, they found a deceased adult male inside the residence.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

The cause of the death is still under investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.