The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office investigate after Safety Harbor fountain 'heavily vandalized'

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the a fountain in Safety Harbor was found 'heavily vandalized.'

In a Facebook post, the city of Safety Harbor posted photos showing the Safety Harbor Marina Fountain with significant damage. The city believes the vandalism took place sometime between April 24 or April 25.

Mayor Joe Ayoub said the vandals ripped out the concrete ledges around the fountain's perimeter.

"They tore some very heavy concrete ledges right around the perimeter of the fountain area and pushed them into the fountain. The city has since picked the ledges back out and we think there may be damage also inside the fountain," said Mayor Joe Ayoub.

The fountain is a focal point as people jog, walk and bike near the marina.

"It's so sad. It's disgusting. It had to of taken an awful lot of work to do that...to just tear it apart. It's terrible," said Melanie Pangburn, a Largo resident.

"It surprised me because I like this community. People are pretty friendly here and it seems like a happy place, a lot of people come through the marina here. It's a nice place to visit. It's sad to see this," said Dennis Murray, a resident.

Anything with information asked to contact the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 727-582-6200.

