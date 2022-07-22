Watch Now
Police: Child shot and killed at apartment in St. Pete

Posted at 7:53 PM, Jul 22, 2022
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police confirmed a child was shot and killed at an apartment in St. Pete Friday evening. Police are now investigating.

St. Pete Police said officers responded to a call that a child had been shot at an apartment at the Reserve at Lynn Lake Point in St. Pete.

Officers confirmed the boy, under the age of 12, died at the scene from the gunshot.

According to St. Pete Police, there was and adult and three teens in the apartment at the time.

Investigators are working to determine who owned the gun. Authorities said preliminary indications are that the shooting was accidental. St. Pete Police said the investigation is ongoing.

