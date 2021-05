TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A body was found in the Whitcomb Bayou Monday afternoon, police said.

Tarpon Springs police said around 3:29 p.m., patrol officers responded to a report of a person floating in the Whitcomb Bayou.

The body was identified as a 40-year-old man. The family was notified and invoked Marcy's Law, police said.

Police said no foul play is suspected in the incident.

The Pinellas County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct further analysis of the body.