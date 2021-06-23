Watch
Police: 14-year-old boy shot inside St. Petersburg home

Posted at 9:54 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 21:54:19-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police are investigating after a teenage boy was shot inside a home Tuesday night.

Police said around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to a person shot in the 900 block of 8th Avenue South.

When officers arrived, they learned a 14-year-old boy was shot inside the house. He was seriously injured, but is in stable condition, police said.

Several other people were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

This is an active investigation.

