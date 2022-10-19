Pinellas tech school prepares construction and electronic students to be career ready by graduation

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Instead of sitting at desks in front of computers, Richard O. Jacobson Technical High School gives students a 'real world’ style of education.

The construction technology program and an electricity program are two of seven programs preparing students for jobs right out of high school.

Senior, Antonio Smallwood said learning the carpentry trade and becoming certified through the program has helped him become a man.

"My dad left after I turned 13, so I didn’t have a father figure growing up after that, so when I got the opportunity to come here, it changed my whole world, it changed my whole perspective on life, my perspective on everything," said Smallwood.

Teacher Vince Volpe was a construction electrician his whole life, but when he retired he realized his industry was in trouble and decided to do something to help.

"We need people in our industry. There are not enough young people going into our industry so that’s why I came back," said Volpe.

Now he’s helping students get the training, certifications, and experience they need to go straight into their career field right out of high school.

Students are also set up with apprenticeships at construction companies to help them get their foot in the door of a good-paying job.

"It makes me feel like that’s how I’m going to provide for my family, it's a whole package deal, for free," said Smallwood.

For those interested in the program the Pinellas County School District Application Fair starts this week.

To learn about 80 different career-focused education programs at schools across the county, visit here.