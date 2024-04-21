Pinellas Sheriff’s Office investigating teen murder-suicide

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a murder-suicide on Saturday between two teenagers.

The juveniles were listed as victim, Sayuri Jade Ruiz, 14, of New Port Richey, and suspect, Hector Phieffer, 17, of Seminole. Both have been pronounced dead.

At about 8:47 p.m., deputies responded to 2685 Grove Park Avenue North in unincorporated St. Petersburg, after receiving a report that a male and a female had been shot.

Once deputies arrived, they found Ruiz shot in the head.

Phieffer had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release.

Detectives learned the homeowner, 26-year-old Derek Pobuta, was out of town and Pheiffer was staying at the home to watch his dog.

At approximately 4 a.m. on Saturday, Pheiffer invited Ruiz and another female to the home to hang out. He had met both on a social media app approximately a month ago, officials said.

Pheiffer's friend, Alex Spasiano, 18, also arrived at the home and they all used alcohol, marijuana, and cocaine throughout the day, a press release stated.

According to detectives, Pheiffer began brandishing a firearm belonging to Pobuta, and they all began playing with the gun and taking photos with it.

A verbal altercation then ensued regarding a consensual sexual encounter Phieffer had, and he became upset.

Detectives said Ruiz was speaking to the other female regarding the argument when Pheiffer approached the victim and shot her.

Detectives said Pheiffer then shot himself in the head.

An autopsy will be conducted, and the Medical Examiner's Office will work to

determine the cause and manner of death.

Next of kin has been notified.