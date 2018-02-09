Pinellas Sheriff accuses CareerSource of fraud; says agency forged his signature on documents

The Sheriff of Pinellas County is accusing a job placing agency of forging his signature on several documents.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri made the accusation in a written response to a request for information by an Ad Hoc committee investigating Ed Peachy, the Chief Executive Office of CareerSource Pinellas and CareerSource Tampa Bay.

“I am frankly shocked and appalled that someone from CareerSource would forge signatures on official documents, much less my signature as the Pinellas County Sheriff,” writes Gualtieri, who goes on to accuse CareerSource of fraud.

“I will be forwarding a copy of your correspondence and this response to the Department of Economic Opportunity's Office of Inspector General,” adds Gualtieri.

Gualtieri was responding to a list of employees that CareerSource claims they helped the Sheriff’s Office hire, for which the agency was reimbursed tens of thousands of dollars.

He also says their Human Resources department head’s signature was also forged.

The revelation of forgery comes as the Ad Hoc Committee, encourages by Governor Rick Scott, announced today that employees of the Pinellas and Tampa Bay CareerSource agencies were incentivized to inflate job placement numbers.

Peachy is currently suspended without pay by both CareerSource agencies and is also under investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Peachy has denied wrongdoing and has refused to resign.