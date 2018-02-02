CareerSource board suspends CEO without pay, accused of inflating job placement numbers

The CEO of CareerSource Pinellas has been suspended without pay as he is accused of inflating job placement numbers in order to rake in a bigger paycheck.

During a meeting on Friday, CEO Ed Peachy told the board he refuses to quit and he wants due process.

The state recently launched an investigation into CEO Ed Peachey, CareerSource Pinellas and CareerSource Tampa Bay, looking into claims that the agencies took credit for helping people land jobs, even when they didn’t find employment.

At the same time, the agencies raked in $32 million in federal funding last year and earned bonuses based upon the number of people they reported to have helped find jobs.

Governor Rick Scott and Pinellas County Commissioners both urged CEO Ed Peachey to take administrative leave amid the allegations, but as of Friday, he’s suspended without pay…and says he won’t resign.

Florida's House Judiciary Chair, Chris Sprowls, called for a state investigation into CareerSource Tampa Bay and CareerSource Pinellas.

The agencies are supposed to help displaced workers get training and local jobs.