CareerSource board suspends CEO without pay, accused of inflating job placement numbers

At the same time, the agencies raked in $32 million in federal funding last year and earned bonuses based upon the number of people they reported to have helped find jobs.
Governor Rick Scott and Pinellas County Commissioners both urged CEO Ed Peachey to take administrative leave amid the allegations, but as of Friday, he’s suspended without pay…and says he won’t resign.
Florida's House Judiciary Chair, Chris Sprowls, called for a state investigation into CareerSource Tampa Bay and CareerSource Pinellas.
The agencies are supposed to help displaced workers get training and local jobs.