Pinellas shelter suspends dog operations due to highly contagious pneumovirus

LARGO, Fla. — Pinellas County Animal Services leaders were hoping to send dogs to their fur-ever homes for the holidays.

But a flu-like sickness called pneumovirus has put a stop to it.

Vets said the very contagious virus that is sweeping through the shelter only impacts dogs.

Symptoms include coughing, sneezing, watery eyes, rapid breathing, and a fever.

"It’s very contagious both airborne and contact driven. Starts with a runny nose, cough wheezing, that kind of stuff. If it's left untreated, or a severe case, it could lead to pneumonia and could ultimately become fatal but we’re not seeing that severity at this point," said Doug Brightwell, Pinellas County Animal Services director.

Animal services officials said there’s a chance the virus could be somewhere in the county. They advise that if you see those symptoms in your dog, to contact your veterinarian.

"It’s treated with antibiotics and supportive care and that’s what we’re doing," said Brightwell.

The same virus temporarily shut down dog operations in Pasco County back in October.

Pinellas Animal Services is encouraging people to foster a stray if they find one until they are back open.

Pinellas Animal Services said cat adoptions and intakes are open.

But if you’re looking to adopt a dog that needs a good home, it’ll be worth the wait.

"We’ll start slowly reopening adoptions as the dogs are ready to go after treatment. And then in January when we’re fully past this, we’ll have a lot of selection for you because we have 120+ dogs right now," said Brightwell.