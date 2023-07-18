Pinellas School District to announce what's new for upcoming school year

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Pinellas County School Board is having a workshop.

At the workshop, district leaders will present what’s new for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

Some of the new additions include:



Cambridge AICE courses in middle schools

A Pre-Medical Academy opening at Palm Harbor Middle

3DE and Artificial Intelligence programs at Lakewood High

Nursing Dual Enrollment programs opening at Boca Ciega High and Palm Harbor University High

Hosting a districtwide Black Male Leadership Summit

New literacy readiness resources for PreK-3 and VPK

Free all-day VPK across the district for students of families eligible for free or reduced lunch

Expanding the PATHS program to north county for students with anxiety, depression, and school phobias

Deploy a new mental health and wellness outreach strategy to families

Implement a new statewide threat management system in January 2024

Expanding middle school athletics to include girls and boys cross country

Bowling program will expand to all high schools

For a full list of changes, visit the district’s website.

The workshop begins at 9:30 a.m.