Pinellas County

Pinellas School District to announce what's new for upcoming school year

Posted at 7:52 AM, Jul 18, 2023
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Pinellas County School Board is having a workshop.

At the workshop, district leaders will present what’s new for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

Some of the new additions include:

  • Cambridge AICE courses in middle schools
  • A Pre-Medical Academy opening at Palm Harbor Middle
  • 3DE and Artificial Intelligence programs at Lakewood High
  • Nursing Dual Enrollment programs opening at Boca Ciega High and Palm Harbor University High
  • Hosting a districtwide Black Male Leadership Summit
  • New literacy readiness resources for PreK-3 and VPK
  • Free all-day VPK across the district for students of families eligible for free or reduced lunch
  • Expanding the PATHS program to north county for students with anxiety, depression, and school phobias
  • Deploy a new mental health and wellness outreach strategy to families
  • Implement a new statewide threat management system in January 2024
  • Expanding middle school athletics to include girls and boys cross country
  • Bowling program will expand to all high schools

For a full list of changes, visit the district’s website.

The workshop begins at 9:30 a.m.

