Pinellas School District to announce what's new for upcoming school year

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Pinellas County School Board is having a workshop.
At the workshop, district leaders will present what’s new for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.
Some of the new additions include:
- Cambridge AICE courses in middle schools
- A Pre-Medical Academy opening at Palm Harbor Middle
- 3DE and Artificial Intelligence programs at Lakewood High
- Nursing Dual Enrollment programs opening at Boca Ciega High and Palm Harbor University High
- Hosting a districtwide Black Male Leadership Summit
- New literacy readiness resources for PreK-3 and VPK
- Free all-day VPK across the district for students of families eligible for free or reduced lunch
- Expanding the PATHS program to north county for students with anxiety, depression, and school phobias
- Deploy a new mental health and wellness outreach strategy to families
- Implement a new statewide threat management system in January 2024
- Expanding middle school athletics to include girls and boys cross country
- Bowling program will expand to all high schools
For a full list of changes, visit the district’s website.
The workshop begins at 9:30 a.m.