Pinellas School Board to review student survey results at Tuesday's workshop

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday the Pinellas County School Board is meeting for a workshop.

Board members will review the results from student, parent, and stakeholder surveys.

The results will be used to identify areas of strength within schools and areas that need improvement to increase student engagement and achievement.

Thousands of students responded to the survey answering several types of questions, including if they’re being challenged in school, if they liked school and if they felt supported.

These surveys provide valuable insight into how to help students in the future and are part of the district’s continuous improvement model.

The workshop begins at 9:30 a.m.