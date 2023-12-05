Pinellas School Board to discuss new statewide school security plan on Tuesday

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County School Board is holding a threat management workshop on Tuesday.

Leaders will discuss the new Florida-specific statewide threat management process and protocols that will take effect on January 1.

The district’s threat management team works to reduce threats and create a safe school climate.

Prevention is the focus of threat management.

According to district documents, the issues with the previous model included a lack of robust knowledge regarding necessary practices and procedures, high case volumes, and misinformation about the impact of mental health factors.

The new Florida model will reduce the number of cases being sent to school-based threat management teams, reduce unfounded and low-level cases monitored by the District Threat Management Team, and increase focus on students with serious behavior concerns and those on the pathway to violence.

This plan will also create new roles on school-based teams that monitor safety threats.

All district and school-based employees have to be trained on it by January 1.