Pinellas removes 2.5 million lbs of red tide debris thus far

DUNEDIN, Fla. — The red tide crisis surrounding Tampa Bay and the surrounding waters showed some improvements, Pinellas County officials said, but there are still high concentrations in many areas leading to dead fish and debris all over the waterways.

As of Tuesday morning, Pinellas County officials said they have removed 1,277 tons of red tide-related debris and dead fish from the water. Put another way, that’s the equivalent weight of approximately 5.7 Statue of Liberty’s.

Pinellas County officials indicated dead fish from red tide were being reported on Dunedin Causeway Tuesday and that the beaches from Indian Shores south are significantly impacted by dead fish.

Pinellas officials said their operations on Monday included:

