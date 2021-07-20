Pinellas removes 2.5 million lbs of red tide debris thus far

DUNEDIN, Fla. — The red tide crisis surrounding Tampa Bay and the surrounding waters showed some improvements, Pinellas County officials said, but there are still high concentrations in many areas leading to dead fish and debris all over the waterways.
As of Tuesday morning, Pinellas County officials said they have removed 1,277 tons of red tide-related debris and dead fish from the water. Put another way, that’s the equivalent weight of approximately 5.7 Statue of Liberty’s.
Pinellas County officials indicated dead fish from red tide were being reported on Dunedin Causeway Tuesday and that the beaches from Indian Shores south are significantly impacted by dead fish.
Pinellas officials said their operations on Monday included:
- 21 inshore shrimp vessels – working from the Bay and into the Gulf and lower ICW around St Pete/Boca Ciega Bay
- 2 large shrimp vessels – working the Gulf of Mexico offshore Treasure Island and Madeira Beach
- 7 Utility vessels – working in and around the Bay and St Pete to St Pete Beach and the ICW.
- 4 WeeDoos – 2 working around the Pinellas Bayway and Tierra Verde, 1 working the ICW of St Pete Beach/Boca Ciega Bay and 1 working Madeira Beach ICW.