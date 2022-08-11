Pinellas County preschool teacher caught punching 4-year-old in head, sheriff's office says

DUNEDIN, Fla. — A preschool teacher in Pinellas County faces a charge of felony child abuse after the sheriff's office said she was seen punching a 4-year-old child in the head on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said deputies were called to the Kindercare Learning Center in Dunedin just before 1 p.m.

The witness told authorities they heard screaming coming from the playground and saw Ashley Richards, 32, repeatedly punching the toddler "to the back and side of the head" with both an open and closed fist.

The sheriff's office said Richards was also seen pushing the child to the ground and yelling, "Do you want me to hit you?" The witness captured the entire incident on their cellphone, authorities said.

Richards was employed at the learning center in March 2021. The sheriff's office said she's on administrative leave as a result of the alleged abuse.

Richards was arrested and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.