Pinellas Park woman accused of shooting, killing boyfriend during argument

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A woman in Pinellas Park is facing a manslaughter charge after police say she shot and killed her boyfriend during an argument on Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release, officers were called to 5803 69th Avenue for a shooting. At the home, police found Troy Green, 58, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Green and his long-term girlfriend, Sherene Norton, 52, got into an argument, and Norton shot Green.

Green was booked into the Pinellas County Jail before 1:30 a.m. on Monday morning for manslaughter.

Police did not release any additional information on the shooting and said the investigation is still underway.