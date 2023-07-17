Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Pinellas Park woman accused of shooting, killing boyfriend during argument

St-Pete-Police-crime-scene
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
St-Pete-Police-crime-scene
Posted at 12:32 PM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 12:32:30-04

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A woman in Pinellas Park is facing a manslaughter charge after police say she shot and killed her boyfriend during an argument on Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release, officers were called to 5803 69th Avenue for a shooting. At the home, police found Troy Green, 58, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Green and his long-term girlfriend, Sherene Norton, 52, got into an argument, and Norton shot Green.

Green was booked into the Pinellas County Jail before 1:30 a.m. on Monday morning for manslaughter.

Police did not release any additional information on the shooting and said the investigation is still underway.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.