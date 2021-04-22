Pinellas Park Police, SWAT in standoff with suspect at hotel

Pinellas Park Police, SWAT and negotiators are on the scene of a standoff with a suspect at a local hotel.

Police say the man, who has not been named, is making threats and refusing to come out of the room at the Comfort Inn at 3910 Ulmerton Rd. Police have cleared one floor of the hotel and part of another while the situation goes on.

Police say they're treating the situation as if the man is armed.

According to authorities, police initially received a call for a suspicious truck at the Sam's Club at 7001 Park Blvd. The first officer found the truck empty and realized that the tag on the truck didn't belong to it.

The first officer waited for backup but police say a man and woman came to the truck with groceries before backup arrived. The officer told the man and woman not to approach the truck, but police say the man jumped in the driver's side and turned it on.

According to police, the officer got into the passenger's seat and struggled with the driver. The driver took off and police say the officer fought with the man as the truck was moving, including tasering him.

Eventually, police say the officer fell out of the truck and other responding officers followed the truck. The first officer suffered some minor injuries, including road rash.

Police say the man was driving erratically and officers eventually lost him during the pursuit.

Police searched parking lots and found the truck at the Comfort Inn around 10:15 p.m. Management confirmed the suspect was in a room.

Authorities are in contact with the man. Police say the suspect has warrants in two counties, one for assaulting a woman and the other for assaulting a police officer in a different incident.

Police say SWAT and negotiators are working to bring a peaceful resolution.

The woman who was with the man in the Sam's parking lot left the scene. Police say she's known to officers and isn't facing charges, but authorities would like to speak with her.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.