Pinellas Park firefighter arrested for DUI

Posted at 12:03 PM, Jan 14, 2024
An off-duty Pinellas Park firefighter was arrested for drunk driving on Saturday, authorities said.

According to a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office report, deputies arrested 31-year-old Sean Murphy, a firefighter with the Pinellas Park Fire Department, for driving under the influence.

Deputies observed Murphy driving his Ford vehicle westbound on Gandy Boulevard, west of the Gandy Bridge, at 77 mph in a posted 55 mph speed limit at about 10:04 p.m.

Deputies made contact with Murphy, who showed signs of impairment, including the distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage, swaying, and bloodshot watery eyes, the report stated. Murphy agreed to perform field sobriety tests but “performed poorly on them,” according to the report.

Murphy submitted a breath sample, which showed he had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .128/.140. It is illegal to drive in Florida with a .08. BAC or higher.

Murphy was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

 

 

