Pinellas organization says you can make a difference in the community with a 5-minute survey

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla- — Forward Pinellas announced a new survey intended to help" remove existing barriers to transportation, jobs, education, housing that’s affordable, and other resources."

From now until May 30th, 2021, Pinellas County Residents to take their 5-minute survey on how the community can be made more equitable.

The organization says residents from minority communities or those who have experienced prejudice and racism are encouraged to participate.

"This Equity Assessment is the first step to acknowledging our responsibility to plan for the needs of disadvantaged people and seek social justice and will take a comprehensive look at our internal structure and policies as well as the way we plan and prioritize funding for projects throughout the county." “I am proud to be part of an agency that is committed to dismantling the racist legacy of past urban planning laws and policies. The equity assessment is the first step in developing a stronger connection with the community by ensuring that our planning work is inclusive and equitable.”- Forward Pinellas Chair and St. Petersburg Councilmember Darden Rice.

According to Forward Pinellas, the results of the survey will be used to determine business plans, criteria for awarding and funding projects, and board and committee structures.

Here’s how you can help:

Take the 5-minute Equity Survey

For more information about the Equity Assessment, you can visit their website here.