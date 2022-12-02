Watch Now
Pinellas officials determine Clearwater house fire was intentionally set

Posted at 12:03 PM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 12:03:26-05

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Pinellas officials determined that a house fire in Clearwater on Thursday was intentionally set, according to a press release.

On Dec. 1, Clearwater Fire & Rescue and the Clearwater Police Department responded to a fire around 12 p.m. at a house on South Evergreen Avenue.

While no injuries were reported, a further investigation found that two cats were killed in the fire. One dog is still missing, and the home sustained serious damage.

Officials also determined during their investigation that the fire was intentionally set and are asking for help in finding the suspect and resident of the home, Devon Childers, 26.

