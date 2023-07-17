Pinellas libraries offer free baby sign language classes

OLDSMAR — Babies and toddlers don’t have to wait until they can speak before they can communicate. There's a free baby sign language class that’s gaining momentum at libraries across Pinellas County.

Instructor Jessica Rottloff started taking sign language classes in high school because she said it was easier than Spanish, but she never could have realized it would turn into a career.

“So I recently had a baby, so I obviously wanted to teach to my daughter, and I was able to step out of the office and get into the classroom,” said Rottloff.

The baby sign language class is run through the Deaf Literacy Center and is a service of the Pinellas Public Library Cooperative.

“It's a way for us to communicate with our babies, it can cut down on temper tantrums by 25% which is huge,” said Rottloff. “Some people say that it could eliminate terrible twos.”

For some parents, like Melissa Borowski, learning sign language is more than a benefit; it’s a necessity.

“My 1-year-old is actually moderately hard of hearing, so we make the drive out here for really the only option we have for ASL classes and finding that community,” said Borowski, who was attending a class at the Oldsmar Public Library even though she lives in Polk County.

Rottloff said these children are learning more than just signs; they’re learning about being inclusive.

“When they are out in the community, and they meet someone who is deaf, they are probably going to be more inclined to speak to them or feel comfortable signing with them, so this is one way we can continue to bridge that gap between the hearing and the deaf,” said Rottloff.

Rottloff loves seeing that light bulb go off when a child learns a new sign, and everyone seems to have their favorite.

“So there is please, thank you, eat. It’s a fan favorite, and it’s also Miss Jessica’s favorite,” said Rottloff.

For more on where to find a class near you, go to www.pplc.us.