Pinellas Hispanic Outreach Center helps connect women through jewelry-making classes

The Pinellas County Hispanic Outreach Center provides resources and support for the local Hispanic population.

The nonprofit provides English classes, and resources for education, healthcare, and other necessities.

But they also connect women with other women through a jewelry-making class.



"I feel very happy because I finished and I said yes I can, I really can," said Josefina Arras, a participant in the jewelry-making class, through a translator. "It helped me a lot and worked for me well. It helped me with mental health issues like therapies and to know more of the cultures and other people."

The class allows women to make hand-crafted jewelry, all provided through a local volunteer.

Participants can take the skills they learn and create the items for fun or even make a few extra dollars.

But, mainly, it's a resource for women, a chance for them to connect and build community.



"That part is the most important part because they feel at home, but also we have victims of domestic violence that need to be in the community again, they feel comfortable and safe here, and they also have resources. They have friends, and they have resources, so sometimes they help each other," explained Vicky Obando, Family Coordinator at the Outreach Center.

The Outreach Center also offers help for youth and connecting to education.

They're also looking for volunteers and donations to help support their mission. You can click here to find out more information and how to connect with them.