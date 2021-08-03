Pinellas Female PWWII vet turns 100, honored with a parade

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A former World War II Army Lieutenant and Nurse turned 100 Tuesday, and her hospice threw a parade to honor her.

Suncoast Hospice organized several local veteran’s groups to take part in the celebration, including the Honor Flight of West Central Florida, the Military Vehicle Preservation Association, the American Legion Post 238 and VFW post 10093.

Anna Baur served in Germany where she met her late husband, an Army Private who drove the ambulances.

Baur was discharged from the military in 1944. She now resides at Suncoast Hospice in Palm Harbor.

The employees at Suncoast Hospice wanted to do something special for her 100th birthday that would recognize the WWII vet’s dedication to our nation.

