Pinellas excavation after cold case tip produces no evidence

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said excavation at a property in Largo related to a cold case yielded no new evidence.

The investigation at the property, located at 1201 Gooden Crossing lasted for just over a week. It was related to the 1982 disappearance of Retha Hiers, 43.

The sheriff's office said it received several tips that human remains could be at the property.

The property was owned by Celeveland Hill Jr. who died in 2018 at age 70. Hill was a suspect in Hiers' disappearance and was also linked to the cases of two other missing women. He maintained his innocence up until his death.

Hiers, Donyelle Johnson and Margaret Dash all went missing between 1974-1989 and all were known to have been involved in relationships with Hill. To this day, none of their cases have been solved.

Hiers' family said she left her home in 1982 to buy laundry soap and was never seen again. They said she had just severed ties with Hill before her disappearance. Her vehicle was found abandoned in March 1983 at the Breakers Apartments at 2929 Gulf to Bay Blvd in Clearwater.

Johnson went missing in 1989 when she was 21 or 22 years old. She was last seen leaving her home at Saint Petersburg Junior College in Clearwater. Her vehicle was later found abandoned behind a Hardees on Belcher Road.

Dash went missing in 1974 when she was 38. Her husband reported her missing and said she had been involved with Hill, 23 at the time, and said Hill threatened to kill her if she didn't leave her husband and run away with him, authorities said. Her vehicle was also found abandoned two months after she was last seen.

Hill served time in prison for assault after shooting his wife and mother-in-law in 1968. He was released prior to meeting all three women. He later died of cancer in 2018 and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said he denied being linked to the disappearance of any of the women.

The same land involved in this investigation was also dug up in 1993 but nothing was found at that time either. Authorities were hopefully improved technology might have uncovered new evidence.