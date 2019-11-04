Pinellas deputies investigating explosion to bank ATM in Oldsmar

OLDSMAR, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an explosion occurred at an Oldsmar bank Monday morning.

Deputies said they responded to the BB&T bank on Tampa Road for an alarm call at about 3:27 a.m.



After arriving, "they discovered there had been an explosion to the drive-thru ATM, located on the south side of the building," according to a release.

At this time, detectives are on-scene and investigating.

Officials have closed Pinckney St. and Bay View Blvd. due to the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at (727) 582-6200.

