Watch
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Pinellas deputies investigating deadly crash in St. Pete Beach

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 11:04 AM, Nov 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21 11:04:27-05

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Pinellas County deputies are investigating a deadly crash in St. Pete Beach.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said a 57-year-old in a white Ford pickup and 45-year-old Eric Babb in a Harvey Davidson motorcycle collided on Gulf Blvd. Deputies said the 57-year-old was turning into a parking lot when the two collided.

According to witnesses, Babb was riding at a high speed prior to the crash.

Babb was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Take the Red Kettle Challenge and Help Those in Need This Holiday Season