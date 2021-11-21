Pinellas deputies investigating deadly crash in St. Pete Beach

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Pinellas County deputies are investigating a deadly crash in St. Pete Beach.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said a 57-year-old in a white Ford pickup and 45-year-old Eric Babb in a Harvey Davidson motorcycle collided on Gulf Blvd. Deputies said the 57-year-old was turning into a parking lot when the two collided.

According to witnesses, Babb was riding at a high speed prior to the crash.

Babb was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation.