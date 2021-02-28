Menu

Pinellas deputies investigate drowning after golfer goes missing

WFTS
Posted at 1:20 PM, Feb 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 09:20:39-05

OLDSMAR, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning.

The sheriff's office said on Sunday, deputies were dispatched to the East Lake Woodlands area in Oldsmar in reference to a missing person.

Deputies suspected the missing man was in a nearby pond and he was later found dead by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office dive team.

According to investigators, 74-year-old Hermilo Jazmines and a friend were playing golf at the East Lake Woodlands Country Club.

Around 7:37 a.m. on Sunday, Jazmines teed off and was last seen looking for his ball near the green.

The sheriff's office said his golf cart was parked on the cart path and his putter was found lying on the ground near the water.

Officials later found Jazmines in the water near his putter. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators said the evidence suggests that Jazmines may have fallen into the water and drowned. Jazmines' friends said he liked to search the course for lost golf balls.

The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death, however, it does not appear to be suspicious at this time, the sheriff's office said.

