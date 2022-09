The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a young girl, thought to be around 3 years old, who was found walking alone early Thursday morning.

PCSO said the girl was seen by someone walking near the Taco Bell at 903 Pasadena Avenue South around 2:25 a.m. She was brought to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said the girl is 3 feet tall with long, dark blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at 727-582-6200.