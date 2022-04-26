Pinellas County will vote on school bell time changes at 12 schools Tuesday

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — Pinellas County School District could once again change school bell times for at least 12 schools, mostly elementary. It first changed school bell times for most of its schools in 2018.

The recommended changes come after the district bought new routing software for school buses and district officials believe the new times will help maximize the efficiency of each bus route.

According to the school district agenda for April 26, 2022, “Each year, the Transportation Department and the Division of Teaching and Learning Services partner to establish the school opening and closing times for the upcoming school year.”

The changes would begin in the fall of 2022 if approved.

Elementary Schools moving from 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m.



Campbell Park

Fairmount Park

Gulfport Montessori

Lakewood

Maximo

Melrose

Sandy Lane

Elementary Schools moving from 7:35 a.m. - 1:45 p.m. to 8:45 a.m. - 2:55 p.m.



Azalea

Sawgrass

Moving from 8:55 a.m. - 3:05 p.m. to 9:25 a.m. - 3:35 p.m.



Lake James B. Sanderlin K-8

Moving from 8:45 a.m. - 2:55 p.m. to 9:15 a.m. - 3:25 p.m.



Perkins Elementary

Moving from 9:40 a.m. - 4:10 p.m. to 9:15 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.



Clearwater Intermediate

The school board will meet at 5 p.m. to discuss and likely vote on whether to approve the changes. District officials would like to see the changes approved right away so it gives everyone time to prepare for the new school year.

Hillsborough County passed new school bell times four years ago, and Pasco County did in 2021.