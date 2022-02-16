Pinellas County wants your input on search for superintendent

Pinellas County Schools is asking the community for feedback to help with the process of selecting a new Superintendent of Schools. There are several ways you can participate.

NEW: Pinellas Superintendent Search Survey.

There is an online survey open until 6:00 p.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022.

All answers are anonymous.

PCS, the Pinellas County School Board, the Pinellas Education Foundation, and the Florida School Boards Association have contracted Research Data Services, an independent research firm to conduct the survey and gather insights from the community. Anyone with technical difficulties, please contact survey support at research@researchdatallc.com or call RDS at (813) 254-2975.

In an attempt to reach as many families and members of the public as possible, Pinellas County Schools has also added a remote participation location to each of the three Community Forums including one in north, mid and south county.

The remote locations provide technical support including computers and internet service. Participants at the remote locations will be able to see the in-person forums virtually and participate online.

In the forums, participants will answer several questions. In-person participants will be grouped by table. A representative at each table will provide a group answer to the moderator. Written responses will be collected.

Virtual participants will submit comments in the zoom link’s chat room.

Community Forums Currently Scheduled

-February 23, 2022 at 6 p.m. - Join in Person or Virtual (Password: PCSB) - Pinellas Park High

Remote participation location: Oak Grove Middle

-February 24, 2022 at 6 p.m. - Join in Person or Virtual (Password: PCSB) - Countryside High

Remote participation location: Tarpon Springs High

-February 28, 2022 at 6 p.m. - Join in Person or Virtual (Password: PCSB) - St. Petersburg High

Remote participation location: Lakewood High