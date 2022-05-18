Pinellas County updates hurricane evacuation zones; change affects nearly 48K households

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County’s Emergency Management department announced updated hurricane evacuation zones on Wednesday and said the change affects nearly 48,000 households.

Officials said the change is based on the latest storm surge data from the National Hurricane Center. The 2022 hurricane season officially starts on June 1.

Residents can check their evacuation zones in several ways:



Look up your address online here

Finding it on their next Pinellas County Utilities bill (Note: Bills received prior to May 2022 may not state the updated zone.)

Calling (727) 453-3150 (properties with landlines only)

County officials said more than 34,000 homes moved from a lower-risk zone to a higher-risk zone and about 13,600 moved from a higher-risk zone to a lower-risk zone.

Evacuation zones are different from flood zones and residents who live in a mobile home, manufactured home or recreational vehicle (RV) must evacuate if an evacuation of any zone is ordered.

“Knowing your evacuation zone is one of the most important steps in preparing for hurricane season, and it could save your life,” said Pinellas County Emergency Management Director Cathie Perkins. “Once you know your risk, you can make a plan for what you and your family will do if a hurricane comes our way.”